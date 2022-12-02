Police believe the vehicles were stolen from the Linchmere Place dealership between 1:30am and 2am on Wednesday, November 23.
Police say the details of the three cars they are looking for are:
M33OWM – A light blue Ford Focus ST with black roof and black wheels
GX68YSS – A red Ford Fiesta ST
MW65XMK – A black Ford Focus ST
Following the burglary, police said the light blue Ford Focus ST was seen on the A22 near Lingfield, Surrey.
Officers have also released an image of two men they wish to speak with in connection with this burglary as they may have information which could help with their enquiries.
The police have asked anyone with information of the whereabouts of the car or the identity of the men to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 258 of 23/11.
Alternatively, police say this information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.