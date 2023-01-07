Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 41-year-old man missing from Littlehampton.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We are urgently looking for Craig Sivers, who has been reported missing from Littlehampton.

“The 41-year-old was last seen walking near Bury Hill on Friday (January 6).

“Craig is white, 6’2” and slim. He has grown a full beard since this photo was taken. He is likely to be wearing a long black coat and jeans.

“He is also believed to be with his dog Marley, who is a seven-year-old Westie with beige fur.

