Sussex Police launch manhunt for man wanted on recall to prison

Police have said that Mohammed Chaar, 32, is wanted on recall to prison and have urged residents to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us locate Mohammed Chaar, who is wanted on recall to prison?

"Chaar is 32, has dark curly hair, and a tattoo of a lion on his neck as well as tattoos on the side of his face and above his eyebrow.

"Chaar has links to Brighton and may be in the area.

"If you see Chaar, or have any information to help to locate him, call 999 quoting reference 96 of 19/03.”