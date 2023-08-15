An urgent appeal has been launched after a woman went missing from a village in Sussex.

Sussex Police said this evening (Tuesday, August 15) that officers are searching for a woman, named only as Marysia, who was reported missing from Ferring this afternoon.

“Marysia, 31, is around 5ft 7in tall and slim, with dark, straight shoulder-length hair and dark brown eyes,” a police spokesperson said.

"It is not known what she may be wearing. Marysia has links to Brighton and Portslade and is believed to have been dropped off in North Street, Brighton, today.”