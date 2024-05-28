Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for 27 year-old missing from West Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 27 year-old missing from West Sussex.

Jed, 27, was last seen on May 25 at Chichester Train station.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Jed, 27, who has been reported missing from Chichester.

"He was last seen at 8pm on May 25 at Chichester Train Station.

"Jed, who has links to Brighton, is 5’8”, of slim build and has cropped hair. He has numerous facial tattoos. His clothing is unknown.

“If you see Jed, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 472 of 26/05."

