Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for ‘vulnerable’ 79 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a ‘vulnerable’ 79 year-old missing from Eastbourne
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 16:17 BST

Sussex Police have raised their concerns for George, 79, who is missing from Eastbourne.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for George, who is vulnerable and missing from Eastbourne.

"The 79-year-old was last seen near Westham around 10am this morning, and also has links to Willingdon.

"He is white, about 5’2” and may appear hunched. He was last seen wearing a shiny blue hooded raincoat and grey/green jeans.

"Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 594 of 24/04.”

