Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for ‘vulnerable’ 79 year-old missing from Eastbourne

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for George, who is vulnerable and missing from Eastbourne.

"The 79-year-old was last seen near Westham around 10am this morning, and also has links to Willingdon.

"He is white, about 5’2” and may appear hunched. He was last seen wearing a shiny blue hooded raincoat and grey/green jeans.