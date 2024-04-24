Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for ‘vulnerable’ 79 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Sussex Police have raised their concerns for George, 79, who is missing from Eastbourne.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for George, who is vulnerable and missing from Eastbourne.
"The 79-year-old was last seen near Westham around 10am this morning, and also has links to Willingdon.
"He is white, about 5’2” and may appear hunched. He was last seen wearing a shiny blue hooded raincoat and grey/green jeans.
"Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 594 of 24/04.”
