An urgent search is underway after a teenager was reported missing from Crawley.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘urgently searching’ for 14-year-old Phoebe, who is missing from Crawley.

"Phoebe was last seen in Ifield Road around 4.30pm on Tuesday (January 2) and concern is growing for their welfare,” a police spokesperson said.

"She is described as 5ft 3in and with short, brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a chequered navy shirt, dark skinny jeans, multi-coloured Nike trainers and possibly a green coat.