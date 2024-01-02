BREAKING

Sussex Police launch urgent search for missing Crawley teenager - 'Call 999'

An urgent search is underway after a teenager was reported missing from Crawley.
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 19:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 20:20 GMT
Sussex Police said officers are ‘urgently searching’ for 14-year-old Phoebe, who is missing from Crawley.

"Phoebe was last seen in Ifield Road around 4.30pm on Tuesday (January 2) and concern is growing for their welfare,” a police spokesperson said.

"She is described as 5ft 3in and with short, brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a chequered navy shirt, dark skinny jeans, multi-coloured Nike trainers and possibly a green coat.

“If you see Phoebe or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 1021 of 02/01.”

