BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Sussex Police launches appeal for information after fatal collision in Hastings

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information following a fatal collision on the A21 in Hastings last night (October 27).
By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Oct 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 13:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and other emergency services were called at 11.20pm last night after a white Seat Leon Cupra is understood to have left the carriageway and collided with a tree, a spokesperson said.

An 18-year-old woman, the car’s sole passenger, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver, aged 27, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Most Popular
Sussex PoliceSussex Police
Sussex Police

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at [email protected], quoting Operation Contour,” a spokesperson said.