Sussex Police launches appeal for information after fatal collision in Hastings

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information following a fatal collision on the A21 in Hastings last night (October 27).

Police and other emergency services were called at 11.20pm last night after a white Seat Leon Cupra is understood to have left the carriageway and collided with a tree, a spokesperson said.

An 18-year-old woman, the car’s sole passenger, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver, aged 27, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Sussex Police