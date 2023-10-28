Sussex Police launches appeal for information after fatal collision in Hastings
Police and other emergency services were called at 11.20pm last night after a white Seat Leon Cupra is understood to have left the carriageway and collided with a tree, a spokesperson said.
An 18-year-old woman, the car’s sole passenger, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The driver, aged 27, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at [email protected], quoting Operation Contour,” a spokesperson said.