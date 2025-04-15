Sussex Police look to identify man after series of business burglaries in Bognor Regis and Tangmere
A spokesperson said officers were alerted to six break-ins overnight between April 2 and April 3. The incidents are being treated as linked and officers have released a CCTV image of a man they feel could be relevant to their investigation.
There were two reported incidents in Bedford Street, two in the High Street, one in a Co-Op store on Chichester Road and one in Windmill Drive in Tangmere.
Detective Inspector Ed Bohnet said: “We acknowledge the financial and emotional impact business crime has on owners and employees, particularly when a business is repeatedly targeted.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about these incidents is asked to come forward.
“In particular, anyone with further CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage in the area is asked to report it to us.
“We also want anyone who recognises the man shown in the CCTV to come forward to help our investigation.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, and quote serial 956 of 03/04.