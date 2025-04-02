Sussex Police looking for 16-year-old boy missing from Angmering
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy missing from Angmering.
Kieran was last seen at 2.30pm on Monday, March 31, and is known to have links to Worthing, Yapton, Thakeham and Bognor.
Police say he is of slim build, and he has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey joggers and a navy-blue hoodie.
“If you see Kieran, or have any information to assist in locating him, call 101 quoting reference 1338 of 31/03,” a spokesperson said.