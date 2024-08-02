Sussex Police looking for 26-year-old man missing from Chichester

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for 26-year-old Frankie, from Chichester.

Frankie was last seen at Chichester Railway Station at 6am on July 13. It is not clear what clothing he may be wearing.

He is is 6’4” tall, with strawberry blond curly hair and blue eyes, and links to Cheam, Sutton and New Malden in London, police have said.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information which might help, is asked to call the police on 101 quoting 368 of 18/07.