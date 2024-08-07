Sussex Police has said that it has mobilised significant additional and specialist resources ahead of proposed events in a number of locations in the county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that the force is ‘aware of information circulating online about planned events in Queens Road, Brighton and Cambridge Gardens in Hastings this evening (August 7) and in Crawley on Friday (August 9) and robust plans are in place to protect our communities.’

The spokesperson said: “People have the right to go about their daily business in safety and we are fully prepared to use all of our powers against anyone who threatens this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in some areas over the coming days, and we are actively engaging with our communities to provide reassurance and a clear point of contact.

Sussex Police has said that it has mobilised significant additional and specialist resources ahead of proposed events in a number of locations in the county.

“We will continue to closely monitor all available information, alongside our local and national partners, to identify and address any emerging concerns and take action where required.

“Please follow trusted news sources – such as local media or the social media channels of Sussex Police and our partners – for the latest updates and to verify any information you may see online.”

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said: “Our message to the residents of Sussex is clear – we stand ready and prepared to keep you safe and will tackle any criminal disorder that threatens the unity of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am equally clear that anyone planning to take part in criminal disorder in Sussex will regret their actions. Do not do it. Our officers are mobilised and fully prepared, and the ramifications for those involved will stretch far beyond the conclusion of any incidents.

“Please do speak to local officers for reassurance and report any concerns to the police via the usual channels – online, through 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”