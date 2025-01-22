Sussex Police have said that Harry Avis, 26, has been known to frequent the Brighton area and have implored residents to dial 999 if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are offering a £1,000 reward for information to help us find and arrest Harry Avis who is wanted in connection with reports of an attempted aggravated burglary and committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“Harry, 26, is 6’ 2”, of medium build and with brown hair. He is known to frequent the Brighton area.

“If you see Harry or have any information about his whereabouts, phone 999 immediately quoting serial 87 of 15/12/24.”