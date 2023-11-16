Sussex Police officer dismissed after acting inappropriately towards female colleagues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PC Lochlan Bashford, 23, was based at Brighton Police Station and appeared before a misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police HQ, in front of a panel led by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC), which heard that he had acted inappropriately towards colleagues.

LQCs are chosen from a list of legally qualified persons to conduct police misconduct hearings. They work with the association of police and crime commissioners to make misconduct hearings as transparent and proportionate as possible.

The hearing was held over three days from Monday, November 13, and heard how Officer Bashford had made inappropriate comments to female colleagues inside and out of work, as well as demonstrating sexualised behaviour.

He was placed on restricted duties while the investigation was carried out.

The hearing found him responsible for gross misconduct and, after hearing the evidence, found that he had breached the police force’s standards of professional behaviour and conduct.

He has now been dismissed, and will now be added to the College of Policing barred list, which will prevent a return to police.

Detective Superintendent Jon Robeson, deputy head of the force Professional Standards Department said: “We expect the highest personal and professional standards of our officers and staff and any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated in accordance with the relevant Police Conduct Regulations. All sexual-related complaints and misconduct are reviewed by our Professional Standards Department to ensure that they are investigated proportionately.

“We have invested in a comprehensive programme of cultural change towards challenging, reporting and tackling unethical or unprofessional behaviour and ensuring a culture where colleagues have the confidence to come forward and report such behaviour.

“Criminal behaviour, misconduct, and misogyny have no place in Sussex Police.