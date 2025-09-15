Sussex Police officer dismissed without notice after misconduct hearing

Sussex Police have announced that a police officer who ‘engaged in an inappropriate WhatsApp conversation’ with a member of the public has been dismissed without notice.

Police said PC Peter May was subject to a two-day misconduct hearing that has now concluded.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “PC May was accused of engaging in a conversation via WhatsApp with a woman he met in the course of a criminal investigation – including offering that she could stay at his house or go for a drink together. This was motivated by a desire to pursue a sexual and improper relationship with her. The hearing found PC May’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct, as a breach of the standards of professional behaviour, namely lack of integrity.”

Police said he has been dismissed without notice.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Gillies said: “This was an unacceptable betrayal of the trust placed in this officer by a member of the public. PC May abused his position of responsibility, and has rightly faced the consequences of his actions. We will continue to work hard to improve the standards of policing in Sussex to ensure the public receive the service they deserve.”