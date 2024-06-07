Sussex Police officer dismissed without notice for prematurely closing sexual assault investigation
Detective Sergeant Karen Young, 43, based on investigations in West Sussex division, appeared before a misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police headquarters from June 4 to 6 in front of a panel led by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC).
LQCs are selected from a list of independent, legally-qualified persons to conduct police misconduct hearings, and are governed by Police Conduct Regulations. LQCs work with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and others to instil and embed as much transparency and proportionality into misconduct hearings.
Police said that the panel heard that the supervisor had been dishonest in prematurely closing a sexual assault investigation in 2021.
She falsely claimed that the victim was no longer supportive of the investigation, which was untrue, and recorded this on the investigation log as the reason for discontinuance, police added.
As a result, DS Young was alleged to have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of duties and responsibilities, honesty and integrity.
The breach was proven by the misconduct panel and it was determined that this amounted to gross misconduct. She has been dismissed from the force without notice.
Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, Deputy Head of Professional Standards, said: “Victims of crime are always at the heart of our investigations, and we aim to provide the very best service. We are sorry that we did not do so on this occasion; we have reopened the investigation and will continue to support the victim until the conclusion of the case.
"Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence. The actions of this officer on this occasion were not in line with the values and standards that we expect, lacking integrity and compromising the trust of the public whom we serve.”
