A Sussex Police officer have been given a final written warning after a misconduct hearing.

PC Daniel Hunnisett, 37, based on East Sussex division, appeared at a misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police headquarters from Monday (December 9) to Wednesday (December 11), in front of a panel chaired by assistant chief constable Peter Gardner.

"A Sussex Police officer has been given a final written warning for two years after he falsely claimed to have worked shifts when he had not,” read a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"Misconduct hearings are now chaired by a police chief officer as amended by the Police (Conduct) (Amendment) Regulations 2024. This applies to cases where misconduct proceedings were issued on or after May 7 this year.

"The misconduct panel also comprises of two independent panel members, appointed by the local policing body to allow for independence and impartiality during the proceedings from outside policing, representing the public.”

The hearing was told that the officer that in 2021 and 2022 either ‘knowingly or carelessly’ claimed to work eight shifts which ‘he had not in fact worked’, police said.

Police said the panel found gross misconduct to be proven and the officer's behaviour were a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.

Detective superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, deputy head of force professional standards said: "All of our staff are aware of the standards of professional behaviour and the force remains committed to holding officers to account where they fall below the high standards the public rightly expect.”