Sussex Police officers and partners join together in tackling anti-social behaviour in East Sussex
These days of action are regular in Brighton and Hove, with focused patrols in hotspot areas known for high rates of anti-social behaviour reports.
Joint patrols were also conducted with representatives from the charity Change, Grow, Live (CGL), a national organisation supporting individuals with drug and alcohol dependencies through advice, information, group support, and treatment options.
During these patrols, numerous businesses and members of the public were engaged with to gather insights on how anti-social behaviour affects them and to provide information on reporting methods.
Two people were also stopped and searched, and two further people were arrested.
- A 22-year-old man from London was arrested on New Road for possession of a Class C drug. On Saturday, 19 October, a community resolution order was issued, requiring him to complete a rehabilitation course.
- Another man who was wanted by police was also arrested after being identified during the patrols.
PCSO Lauren Lewis, who patrols regularly in Brighton and who participated in the latest day of action, said, “We understand the significant impact these issues are having on our community and
want to reassure residents and businesses that we are actively patrolling and committed to tackling the challenges faced.
“We have recently carried out multiple days of targeted action, each producing positive, tangible results for Brighton and Hove.
“Through these efforts, we have engaged with local businesses, connected with the public, and collaborated with our partners to reduce harm, support vulnerable individuals, and foster positive change across communities.
“We continue to strongly encourage everyone to report incidents and concerns, as these reports help us understand the issues encountered daily. Without them, it becomes challenging to address the specific needs of each area.
“Knowing the main concerns, hotspots, and any identifying information enables us to focus our patrols and actions more effectively, making Brighton a safer and more welcoming place for all.
“Reports can be made to police online, by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”
