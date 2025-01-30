Sussex Police officers appeal for information after dangerous town-centre pursuit in Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Jan 2025, 09:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police officers are appealing for information from the public after they were forced to abandon their pursuit of a dangerous driver in Bognor Regis town centre.

Officers say the incident took place between 9.10 and 9.20am on January 20, and have asked anyone with information or relevant CCTV footage to come forward and help.

They were alerted to the vehicle – a grey Kia Sportage – on Victoria Drive. During the resultant pursuit, the driver hit street furniture and drove into oncoming traffic on their way through Victoria Drive, the Squareabout, the High Street and London Road, behaving so dangerously that officers were forced to abandon the pursuit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in Stocker Road. Alongside CCTV footage, officers have also asked for anyone with relevant dashcam or mobile phone footage either of the driver or the vehicle itself for help.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1181 of 20/01.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice