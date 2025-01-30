Sussex Police officers appeal for information after dangerous town-centre pursuit in Bognor Regis
Officers say the incident took place between 9.10 and 9.20am on January 20, and have asked anyone with information or relevant CCTV footage to come forward and help.
They were alerted to the vehicle – a grey Kia Sportage – on Victoria Drive. During the resultant pursuit, the driver hit street furniture and drove into oncoming traffic on their way through Victoria Drive, the Squareabout, the High Street and London Road, behaving so dangerously that officers were forced to abandon the pursuit.
The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in Stocker Road. Alongside CCTV footage, officers have also asked for anyone with relevant dashcam or mobile phone footage either of the driver or the vehicle itself for help.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1181 of 20/01.