Sussex police officers on the hunt for man wanted on recall to prison

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Sussex Police officers are looking for Daniel Whiting, aged 30, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Whiting is believed to have shaved his head and may be in the Bognor Regis area, a spokesperson has said.

Members of the public who see him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, are asked to call 999. quoting serial number 482 of 12/07.

