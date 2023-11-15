Sussex Police on the hunt for 50-year-old man in connection to a theft in Chichester
Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for a 50-year-old man in connection with a theft in Chichester.
They’re looking for Nicholas Hughes, of no fixed address, after a man’s wallet was stolen from the changing rooms of Nuffield Health Centre on September 11 and the stolen bank cards were used.
Police have reason to believe Hughes may also have committed similar offences at other health clubs, golf clubs and other hotels with sports and spa facilities all over the country, which he travels by train. He may also use an alias.
If you recognise him, or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 575 of 13/09.