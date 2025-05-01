Sussex Police on the hunt for Selsey teens who reportedly shot swans with a catapult

Sussex Police

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a group of people responsible for catapulting projectiles at swans in East Beach Pond, Selsey.

The culprits were first reported to officers on April 27, at about 5pm, and officers are on the case.

"Can confirm we are aware of and are investigating this incident, and urging any witnesses to come forward, quoting serial 1025 of 28/04. Enquiries to identify anyone involved are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.