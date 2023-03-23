Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Police on the hunt for this man after burglary in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police are asking members of the public to help identify the man pictured, after a burglary in Bognor Regis.

By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT

The burglary took place in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on March 15 and police would like to speak to the man as part of their investigation.

If you’ve seen this person, or have any information about the incident, contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, citing crime reference 47230047797.

Do you recognise this man?
