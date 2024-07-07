Sussex Police on the lookout for 15-year-old boy from Bexhill
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 15-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Bexhill.
The 15-year-old is about 5’7”, of slim build, with short blond/brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoody, blue Nike jogging bottoms and a black balaclava as a hat, and carrying a black rucksack, a police spokesperson said.
Mason also has links to Brighton, Crawley, Bognor Regis and Haywards Heath and London.Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 657 of 02/07.