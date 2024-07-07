Have you seen this boy?

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 15-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Bexhill.

The 15-year-old is about 5’7”, of slim build, with short blond/brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoody, blue Nike jogging bottoms and a black balaclava as a hat, and carrying a black rucksack, a police spokesperson said.