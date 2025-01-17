Sussex Police on the lookout for Casey, 17, missing from Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Casey, 17, who is missing from Chichester.

The teen, who has links to Bognor Regis, Yapton, Arundel, Littlehampton and Crawley, is about ’6”, of slim build, with short brown hair. She has a small tattoo under her right ear.

Call 101 or report it online if you can help, quoting serial 1199 of 11/01.