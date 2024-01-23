Sussex Police on the lookout for missing Chichester teen
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 17-year-old who is missin from his home in Chichester.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sussex Police spokesperson said Toby is 6 foot three, with a muscular build. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a coat, carrying a black rucksack.
He left home, police said, on a dark green mountain bike with yellow/ lime green branding on the side.
A Police spokesperson has asked anyone who has seen Toby to call 999, quoting reference 1363 of 22/1.