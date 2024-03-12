Sussex Police on the lookout for missing Westergate woman, 86

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for an 86-year-old woman who is missing from Westergate today (March 12).
By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Mar 2024, 07:18 GMT
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said Marie is around 5'2" with a slim to medium build and dark brown hair falling to just below her shoulders.

She is believed to be missing with her dog, a small mixed dark coloured spaniel.

If you see Marie, call 999 quoting reference 132 of 12/03.

