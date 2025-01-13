Officers are looking for Sloanne, 17, and Stevie, 14 who have been reported missing together from Bognor Regis.

Sloanne, also known as Marie, and Stevie, were last seen on Sunday (January 12), at 1.30am.

"Sloanne is 5ft 6in, slim with long red hair and has a nose piercing. Stevie is slim with shoulder length brown hair and has two nose piercings,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“They have links to Crawley and Worthing. If you see them, phone 101 quoting serial 790 of 12/01.”

