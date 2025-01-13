Sussex Police on the lookout for two teens missing from Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Jan 2025, 17:47 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 11:32 BST
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for two teenagers.

Officers are looking for Sloanne, 17, and Stevie, 14 who have been reported missing together from Bognor Regis.

Sloanne, also known as Marie, and Stevie, were last seen on Sunday (January 12), at 1.30am.

"Sloanne is 5ft 6in, slim with long red hair and has a nose piercing. Stevie is slim with shoulder length brown hair and has two nose piercings,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“They have links to Crawley and Worthing. If you see them, phone 101 quoting serial 790 of 12/01.”

The police are searching for Sloanne, 17, and Stevie who have been reported missing together from Bognor.

1. Teenagers reported missing

The police are searching for Sloanne, 17, and Stevie who have been reported missing together from Bognor. Photo: Sussex Police

Sloanne, aged 17.

2. missing teen 1.jpg

Sloanne, aged 17. Photo: Sussex Police

Stevie, 14, missing from Bognor Regis.

3. Sussex Police on the lookout for two teens missing from Bognor Regis

Stevie, 14, missing from Bognor Regis. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Sussex PoliceCrawleyWorthing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice