Sussex Police 'overwhelmed by messages of kindness' following the finding of the remains of a baby in Brighton

Sussex Police say that they have been ‘overwhelmed with messages of kindness and support’ following the finding of the remains of a baby in Brighton.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We have seen an outpouring of public sorrow after the remains of a baby were found in Brighton yesterday (1 March).

“Officers made this heart-breaking discovery in a wooded area near to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested earlier this week.

“We have been overwhelmed by the messages of kindness and support shown to those involved in this challenging search and investigation.

“The latest developments mean the investigation is moving into a new phase and, while the Metropolitan Police will remain in the area, the large police presence for the search will be scaled back.

“Our neighbourhood officers will continue to be in the local community to offer support and address any concerns.

“We would once again like to thank the public for their patience and support throughout this operation, and express our gratitude to the huge number of people who helped, or offered to help, in any way that they could. It is truly appreciated.

“We will continue to support the Metropolitan Police’s enquiries, and ask that the investigation is given the space to proceed as we establish the full facts of what has happened.”

Members of the public have left tributes in Golf Drive, Brighton