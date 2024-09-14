Sussex Police praise ‘hero’ Night Safety Marshal following award success

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 09:42 BST
Sussex Police have praised a ‘hero’ Night Safety Marshal who works in East Sussex following her award win.

Debbie Watts, a Brighton Night Safety Marshal, was shortlisted for the Frontline category at the Women in Security Awards and won the award at the awards ceremony on September 12.

In a post on Facebook, Sussex Police congratulated Debbie on her award win.

The post said: “Debbie saved the life of a woman who overdosed in Brighton last year. She gave chest compressions and called emergency services who delivered life-saving Naloxone.

Debbie Watts, a Brighton Night Safety Marshal, was shortlisted for the Frontline category at the Women in Security Awards and won the award at the awards ceremony on September 12. Picture: Sussex Police

“We shouldn’t be surprised – Debbie was given a commendation in December for saving another woman’s life on the beach.

“We’re incredibly proud of Debbie, who is so humble and reserved.

“She praised the work of her whole Night Safety Marshal team – security staff who patrol across Sussex helping vulnerable people. They’ll be out again tonight to keep you safe.

“Debbie – you’re a hero.”

