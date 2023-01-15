Officers were called to the event, which took place in Seaside, Eastbourne, just before 3.20am on November 27 after a member of public witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman.
The man was confronted to a member of the public and made off towards St Aubyns Roads.
Soon afterwards, the victim was escorted home and required treatment for minor injuries. She is being supported by specially trained officers.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Sussex Police are eager to speak to the man pictured, who is described as black, 5’9” and of slim build. He had short, black hair and was wearing a jacket and blue jeans.