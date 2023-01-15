Sussex Police have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to following a report of a woman in distress.

Officers were called to the event, which took place in Seaside, Eastbourne, just before 3.20am on November 27 after a member of public witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman.

The man was confronted to a member of the public and made off towards St Aubyns Roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon afterwards, the victim was escorted home and required treatment for minor injuries. She is being supported by specially trained officers.

Sussex Police officers are looking for the man pictured

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Sussex Police are eager to speak to the man pictured, who is described as black, 5’9” and of slim build. He had short, black hair and was wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

Read more