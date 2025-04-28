Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a new image of an 86-year-old woman from Bexhill, who has been missing for more than a week.

Sussex Police said it is continuing it search for Marion, who was last seen on Good Friday (April 18).

A police spokesperson said: “The last known sighting of Marion was in Bexhill town centre around 8.30pm on Friday, April 18, and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“She is thought to be travelling by bus and has previously been sighted in Eastbourne and Hailsham.

Police are continuing their search for 86-year-old Marion from Bexhill. Picture: Sussex Police

“Marion is described as 5ft 3ins tall and of average build, with short grey hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey coat, blue trousers and black shoes as seen in this CCTV image.

“Anyone who sees Marion or knows where she is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 632 of 15/04.”