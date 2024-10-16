Sussex Police renew appeal for missing teenagers believed to have travelled across the county

Amelia, 13, and Kishalyh, 13, are missing from Seaford and Crawley respectively, police have said.

The force have said that the pair are believed to be together and were last seen in Bexhill on Wednesday, October 16.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re still searching for Amelia, 13, and Kishalyh, 13, who are missing from Seaford and Crawley respectively.

“They are now believed to be together and were in Bexhill around 1am on Wednesday (October 16).

“Amelia is 5’5”, has long blonde / red hair and is wearing grey joggers, a grey crop top and a black jacket.

“Kishalyh is 5’8”, with long black hair and was last seen wearing black leggings and a light blue top.

“They have links to Hastings, Eastbourne, and London and are using the rail network to travel.

“If you see them, or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 1172 of 14/10 for Amelia and 1038 of 14/10 for Kishalyh.”

1 . Kishalyh, 13 Kishalyh, 13, is currently missing from Crawley Photo: Sussex Police