Brighton and Hove Police tweeted that missing Connie is believed to be in Brighton.

They said she was seen in the Withdean area yesterday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Connie is white with long mousy hair and was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black hooded top, a blue Dior cap and carried a red bag.

Police are concerned for missing Connie who is believed to be in Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said that anyone who sees Connie or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 and quote serial 619 of 19/03.