Sussex Police search for man 'wanted on recall to prison' - Call 999 'immediately' if you see him

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Jun 2024, 10:35 BST
A man is on the run from the police in Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers are looking for Christopher Hanman, 33, who is ‘wanted on recall to prison’.

"Christopher is believed to be in the Crawley or East Grinstead area,” a social media statement read.

"If you see Christopher, call 999 immediately quoting serial 142 of 01/06.”

