Sussex Police said officers are looking for Christopher Hanman, 33, who is ‘wanted on recall to prison’.
"Christopher is believed to be in the Crawley or East Grinstead area,” a social media statement read.
"If you see Christopher, call 999 immediately quoting serial 142 of 01/06.”
