Sussex Police searching for man wanted on recall to prison

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:24 BST
Sussex Police are searching for a man wanted on recall to prison.

Police are searching for 33-year-old Alexander Nash.

The force have asked the public not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Alexander Nash?

“The 33-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.

“He is 5’8”, of slim build, with ginger brownish hair and has green eyes.

“If you see him, do not approach him. Phone 999 quoting serial 738 of 28/01.”

