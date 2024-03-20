Sussex Police searching for man wanted on recall to prison - Dial 999 if you see him

Sussex Police has stepped up its search for a man, who has been wanted on recall to prison for more than a month.
Police said officers are searching for Jie Lin, 21, who is wanted on recall to prison.

"He was recalled on February 8, and was last known to be in Crawley,” a police spokesperson said.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 731 of 08/02.”

