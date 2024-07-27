Sussex Police searching for missing 66-year-old man from Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police are searching for a missing man from Worthing.

Police issued a public appeal to find Graeme, 66, at 10.05am this morning (July 27).

Sussex Police have asked the public to dial 999 if they see him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for 66-year-old Graeme, who is missing from Worthing.

Sussex Police are searching for 66-year-old Graeme, who is missing from Worthing. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He is about 5’8”, of slim build, with long greying hair and has no teeth.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 1282 of 26/07.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad