Sussex Police searching for missing 66-year-old man from Worthing
Police issued a public appeal to find Graeme, 66, at 10.05am this morning (July 27).
Sussex Police have asked the public to dial 999 if they see him.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for 66-year-old Graeme, who is missing from Worthing.
“He is about 5’8”, of slim build, with long greying hair and has no teeth.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 1282 of 26/07.”
