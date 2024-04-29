Sussex Police said officers are concerned for the 21-year-old woman, named as Amber.

"She was last seen at around 2am on Sunday, April 28, in Brighton,” a police statement read.

"Amber is 5ft 6in, slim, has black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

"She is believed to have been wearing a black boob-tube top, a brown mini skirt, a black waist-length furry coat, black crocks and carrying a small black handbag.

“If you see Amber, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 233 of 29/04.”