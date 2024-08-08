Sussex Police thank public after protests pass off without incident

Sussex Police have thanked residents after protests in both Brighton and Hastings passed without incident.

Sussex Police said that it stood up a large policing operation in response to potential criminal disorder on Wednesday evening (August 7) and deployed officers to Brighton and Hastings.

In Brighton, approximately 2,000 people attended a peaceful protest in Queens Road. There was a significant police presence, with Sussex Police reporting that there were no incidents of note and no arrests.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the protest and took this drone footage to show the number of people gathered in Queen Street.

Sussex Police have thanked residents after protests in both Brighton and Hastings passed without incident. Picture: Eddie MitchellSussex Police have thanked residents after protests in both Brighton and Hastings passed without incident. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Sussex Police have thanked residents after protests in both Brighton and Hastings passed without incident. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

In Hastings, approximately 400 members of the public attended Cambridge Gardens where another peaceful protest took place. The protest was monitored by police officers. Police confirmed that there were no incidents of note and no arrests.

Both Brighton and Hastings were among many places across the country where counter-protests took place which included Bristol, London and Liverpool.

The counter-protests that took place across England on Wednesday evening also saw counter protesters significantly out-number anti-immigration protesters.

Assistant Chief Constable for Sussex Police, Paul Court said: “We would like to thank communities for their support, engagement and providing information to help us keep communities safe.

“There will be a continued police presence and additional policing resources in coming days to maintain peace and prevent disorder.

"We have now stood down from Queens Road, Brighton, where around 2,000 members of the public who gathered this evening for a peaceful protest, have now dispersed.

"We had a significant police presence and there were no incidents of note and no arrests.

"We would like to thank the community for their support, engagement and providing information to help us keep people safe.

“The message remains the same. Anyone planning to take part in criminal disorder in Sussex will regret their actions. Do not do it. Our officers are mobilised and fully prepared, and the ramifications for those involved will stretch far beyond the conclusion of any incidents.

“Please do speak to local officers for reassurance and report any concerns to the police via the usual channels – online, through 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”

