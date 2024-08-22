Sussex Police to support scheme to take zombie-style knives and machetes off streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police is supporting a nationwide scheme to allow owners of ‘zombie; style knives and machetes to surrender them as part of the force’s ongoing efforts to tackle knife crime and serious violence.

Forces across England and Wales will be holding the surrender and compensation scheme ahead of changes in legislation which are due to come into force from September 24.

It will become illegal to possess, sell, manufacture, and transport these types of weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Jim Loader, Force lead for Serious Violence and knife crime, said: “We have seen the tragic impact that knife crime can cause in the past year. The death of Charlie Cosser is a stark and awful reminder of the dangers posed by people carrying knives.

Sussex Police is supporting a nationwide scheme to allow owners of ‘zombie; style knives and machetes to surrender them as part of the force’s ongoing efforts to tackle knife crime and serious violence. Picture: Sussex Police

“This scheme targets particular knives that are designed to cause horrific and lasting damage. They have no place in public or private places.

“The vital changes to legislation will take more weapons off the streets, and deal with those intent on using them. The law will also make it more difficult for young people to get knives and other dangerous items in the first place.”

The scheme is part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to tackle serious violence. Recent amendments to the Criminal Justice Act 1988 classify zombie-style knives and machetes as prohibited offensive weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme specifically targets zombie-style knives and machetes, you can find examples of weapons that qualify here.

Members of the public can surrender other weapons during this period which we will retain and dispose of, however owners will not be able to claim compensation for these.

Those handing in these weapons between August 26 and September 23 can claim compensation if they make the claim at the same time as surrendering the weapon at a designated police station.

Compensation is £10 per weapon, with a minimum total claim of £30. For example, surrendering three weapons at £10 each makes you eligible for compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If members of the public believe their weapon is worth more than £10, they may be able to make a claim for a higher amount by providing evidence such as a receipt.

Weapons can be surrendered at the following police stations:• Eastbourne – Grove Road• Hastings• Worthing -Chatsworth Road• Crawley• Brighton• Chichester