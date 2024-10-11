Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police is working with partners to raise awareness of hate crime, the impact on victims and local communities, and encouraging those affected to report it.

The force will take part in National Hate Crime Awareness Week, which runs from Saturday, October 12 until Saturday, October 19

A hate crime is when someone commits a crime which is motivated by hostility or prejudice based on the victim’s race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or any other perceived difference.

Policing teams and partners across the force will carry out engagements, talks, school visits and more as we look to educate and ensure our communities know if they are affected by a hate crime.

Superintendent Nick Dias, force lead for Hate Crime, said: “Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“We work extremely hard as a force to raise awareness of what hate crime is and how people can report it. We want to ensure victims have the confidence to come forward. It’s vital that hate crimes and incidents of that nature are reported so that we can support those affected and look to bring the offenders to justice.

“This week, we are working with our partners and holding events where you can come and talk to us and find out more about the work we’re doing. But our work doesn’t stop there, we are here all year round to help keep the community safe.

“You can find where we will be and when on our social media channels so if you have any questions across the week, feel free to chat to our officers in your town or city.

“You can access further support using Safe Space Sussex: Safe:Space Sussex (safespacesussex.org.uk)

“For more information on hate crime, visit the dedicated page on our website: Hate crime | Sussex Police

“If you have been a victim of a hate crime, please contact police online or via 101.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”