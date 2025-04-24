Sussex Police under investigation for handling of Bognor Regis murder

Metodi Petrov, 20.

Sussex Police officers are under investigation for their conduct during the events leading up to the murder of Metodi Ivanov, in Bognor Regis, Sussex World can report.

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct – the organisation responsible for overseeing complaints made against the police – confirmed the review, adding: “Our investigation began following a complaint referral from the force on 9 April and relates to previous reports made to Sussex Police from May 2024 onwards. We have notified Mr Ivanov’s family of our investigation and will keep them updated as it progresses.

"Our investigation is in its early stages and given there are active criminal proceedings in relation to Mr Ivanov’s death, we’re not in a position to comment further at this stage about the prior police contact.”

Mr Metodi Ivanov sustained fatal stab wounds during an attack close to Bognor Regis pier, at 9.40am on Friday, April 4. The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital in Brighton and sadly died of his wounds in the early hours of the following morning.

Andrii Uzhyk, 31, was arrested at his Devonshire Road address on suspicion of murder that same day and transported to custody has. He been charged with murder, two counts of possession of a bladed article and two counts of criminal damage.

Responding to a request for comment about the investigation, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have made a mandatory referral to the IOPC and are therefore unable to comment further at this time.”