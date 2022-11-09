Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Police 'urgently' looking for missing pensioner, 89, from Bexhill

Sussex Police have said they are ‘urgently’ looking for a man who has been reported missing from Bexhill.

By Megan Baker
16 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 12:43pm
Have you seen this man reported missing from Bexhill?
Police have released a description of Patrick Connelly, 89, who has been reported missing.

In a statement posted online today (November 9), Sussex Police said: “We are urgently looking for Patrick Connelly, who has been reported missing from Bexhill.

“The 89-year-old has white hair and was wearing a beige and yellow jumper and beige trousers. He walks with a brown stick.”

“Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 343 of 09/11.”

Sussex PoliceBexhillPolice