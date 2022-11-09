Sussex Police 'urgently' looking for missing pensioner, 89, from Bexhill
Sussex Police have said they are ‘urgently’ looking for a man who has been reported missing from Bexhill.
Police have released a description of Patrick Connelly, 89, who has been reported missing.
In a statement posted online today (November 9), Sussex Police said: “We are urgently looking for Patrick Connelly, who has been reported missing from Bexhill.
“The 89-year-old has white hair and was wearing a beige and yellow jumper and beige trousers. He walks with a brown stick.”
Most Popular
“Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 343 of 09/11.”