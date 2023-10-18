BREAKING
Sussex Police urgently searching for 'extremely vulnerable' missing girl - Dial 999 if you see her

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a missing girl in Sussex, described as ‘extremely vulnerable’.
By Sam Morton
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 08:46 BST
Police officers are ‘urgently looking’ for a missing 15-year-old girl from Hove, named only as Luna. Photo: Sussex Police

Sussex Police said officers are ‘urgently looking’ for a missing 15-year-old girl from Hove, named only as Luna.

“She is extremely vulnerable and was last seen on Tuesday (October 17) at 8.20pm,” a police spokesperson said.

"Luna is 5ft 1in, has dark brown hair & was wearing a black jumper, tracksuit bottoms & boots.

“If you see Luna, call 999 quoting serial 1255 of 17/10.”

