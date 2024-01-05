Sussex Police 'urgently searching' for missing teenager - Dial 999 if you see him
A teenager has been reported missing in West Sussex, sparking an urgent police appeal.
“We are urgently searching for 15-year-old Ryan, who is missing from Crawley,” a Sussex Police statement read.
"Ryan was last seen leaving his home address shortly after 8am on Thursday (January 4) and concerns are growing for his welfare.”
Police said Ryan is believed to be wearing a green coat, blue tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black rucksack.
A spokesperson added: “If you see Ryan or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 927 of 04/01.”