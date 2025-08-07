Sussex Police want more businesses and organisations to join Safe Space Scheme

Sussex Police would like more organisations and businesses to be part of the Sussex Safe Space scheme.

The Office of the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner are currently looking to raise awareness and encourage more businesses and organisations across Sussex to join the Safe Space Scheme.

The Safe Space Scheme is an initiative that offers an accessible safe space for individuals who may feel unsafe, threatened, or at risk of harm.

Launched in 2021, the scheme was designed to establish a network tof trusted locations throughout the county where individuals can seek refuge if they feel unsafe.

There are currently nearly 200 approved Safe Space locations across Sussex.

The OPCC are actively working to expand the scheme to include a wider range of businesses and other publicly accessible venues.

While they welcome applications from all suitable spaces, they are particularly focusing on the following:

Late-night Safe Spaces that support the night-time economy to assist individuals who may be at risk during evening hours. Given that many businesses and existing safe spaces are not open during the evening or night-time economy, there is a requirement to identify additional safe spaces for individuals to go if they are feeling unsafe whilst out. This could include 24/7 petrol stations, hotels, council buildings/community spaces, religious venues, or other publicly accessible eligible establishments.

Spaces that are able assist vulnerable women, LGBTQ+, religious and other protected groups.

Target areas where feelings of unsafety were reported, but no safe spaces are currently available (Yapton, Billingshurst, Steyning and Wadhurst/Turners Green).

More Spaces in Hastings, Horsham, Worthing, River Arun and Crawley, where high levels of feeling unsafe have been reported.

Additional spaces to be identified in Eastbourne North, Littlehampton, St Leonards, Manhood, Chichester, Brighton West, Brighton East, Brighton Central and Bognor – these are areas with the highest crime increase.

Further details about the scheme can be found via the website: Safe Space Sussex - Become a Safe Space.