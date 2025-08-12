Sussex Police has urged the public to be cautious following a text scam.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, August 12, Various West Sussex Police Facebook accounts posted about these scams.

On Chichester Police, a post read: “Fraudsters are sending fake texts, emails & DMs pretending to be from banks, delivery companies and even government services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don’t click links you don’t trust, don’t share personal or banking info, don’t be rushed – urgency is a scammer’s friend.

Incident stock picture.

Forward suspicious texts to 7726 (free), report scam emails to [email protected], check the official source before you act!"

Police added that more advice could be found on www.actionfraud.police.uk.