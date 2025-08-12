Sussex Police warn public on 'fraud text scams'

By Henry Bryant
Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:25 BST
Sussex Police has urged the public to be cautious following a text scam.

On Tuesday, August 12, Various West Sussex Police Facebook accounts posted about these scams.

On Chichester Police, a post read: “Fraudsters are sending fake texts, emails & DMs pretending to be from banks, delivery companies and even government services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Don’t click links you don’t trust, don’t share personal or banking info, don’t be rushed – urgency is a scammer’s friend.

Incident stock picture.placeholder image
Incident stock picture.

Forward suspicious texts to 7726 (free), report scam emails to [email protected], check the official source before you act!"

Police added that more advice could be found on www.actionfraud.police.uk.

Related topics:Sussex PolicePoliceFacebookChichester Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice