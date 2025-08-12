Sussex Police warn public on 'fraud text scams'
On Tuesday, August 12, Various West Sussex Police Facebook accounts posted about these scams.
On Chichester Police, a post read: “Fraudsters are sending fake texts, emails & DMs pretending to be from banks, delivery companies and even government services.
"Don’t click links you don’t trust, don’t share personal or banking info, don’t be rushed – urgency is a scammer’s friend.
Forward suspicious texts to 7726 (free), report scam emails to [email protected], check the official source before you act!"
Police added that more advice could be found on www.actionfraud.police.uk.