Sussex power cuts: Here is where there have been issues this morning

Here is where there have been power cuts in Sussex this morning (Friday, March 10).

Power cuts have been reported across Sussex this morning

UK Power Networks said an underground electricity cable has faulted on its high voltage network causing ‘area wide’ power cuts.

On the UK Power Networks’ live map it says there are issues in the Furnace Green, Maidenbower, Tilgate, Pease Pottage, Handcross and Faygate areas of Crawley. The issue is expected to be fixed between 10am-11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Littlehaven area of Horsham and homes in Mannings Heath, Lower Beeding, Nuthurst, Ashfold Crossways, Maplehurst and Warbleton could also be impacted.

The cut has also hit the Burgess Hill, Balcombe, Nutley and Rotherfield areas, according to UK Power Networks.

These areas are mostly expected to have power back by 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said an unplanned outage has also been reported by West Burton in West Sussex. The company explained that it is hoping to restore power by 1.30pm today.

UK Power Networks is also trying to restore power in the Shoreham and Falmer areas by 9.30am-10.30am this morning.

Areas of Polegate and Arlington have also been impacted with the power company hoping to restore power by 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fault has occurred on a piece of electrical equipment which controls power to homes in the Lunsford’s Cross area north of Bexhill, according to UK Power Networks. It is expected that power will be restored by 11.30am.

UK Power Networks said it is also investigating a transformer fault on its electricity network that has caused a power cut in The Lanes and by Seven Dials in Brighton. The company explained that it does not yet know when power will return.

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad