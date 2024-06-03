Sussex Premium Bond prizes: more than £1.1million won in June

By Sam Woodman
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 16:07 BST
More than 50 Sussex Premium Bonds holders have won big in June’s draw, sharing more than £1.1million.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

The two top prizes this month were won by people from Surrey and Southampton, but three people from Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000 – one each from East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)
Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

Five people – three from West Sussex and two from East Sussex – each won the third-top prize of £50,000, while nine others – five from West Sussex, two from East Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove – each won £25,000. More than 30 others in Sussex won £10,000 each.

